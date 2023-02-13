The most southerly pub on the British mainland is set to close its doors this week after 17 years.

The Witchball, which is on the Lizard Peninsula, made the announcement yesterday (12 February).

The owners said they made the decision with a 'heavy heart' saying that many factors in the industry had made it impossible to maintain and staff the establishment.

They wrote on social media: "Over the years we have enjoyed working with our wonderful staff, community members, local customers, various vibrant visitors and many holidaymakers that have visited our pub and, of course, our Beer Festivals, where we have raised over £20,000 for local charities.

"We will miss everyone in the community that visited for a day, a week or for years.

"We apologise for the short notice, but times being as they are, we have to use our limited time left to close up."

The pub will close its doors for the last time on 11pm on 19 February.

Set within a 600-year-old building, The Witchball bar and restaurant was established in 2007.

It was named after spherical objects that would be hung in cottage windows in 18th-century England to ward off evil spirits.

Following on from the announcement there has been an outpouring of messages of support online.

One user, Cliff Bigg, said: "That's so sad to hear, it's been one of my favourite pubs to go to for many many years on my regular trips down from Tintagel.

"All the best for the future and thanks for some great memories."

Another, Rach Stamp, wrote: "So sad to hear this, The Witchball has been a part of our annual holiday to the Lizard for years, I can't imagine what it'll be like this year without it! All the best for the future."