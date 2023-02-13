A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was attacked in a public library in Devon.

The victim has been taken to hospital with injuries to his head and neck following the serious assault at Torquay Library.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall were called to Torquay Library around 1pm today (13 February) after reports of a disturbance.

Police arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of attempted murder. The scene on Lymington Road was cordoned off.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called with reports of a disturbance and serious assault at Torquay Library, in Lymington Road, at around 1pm today.

"A man sustained a number of injuries to his head and neck and has been taken to hospital.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.

"A police cordon is in place at the location and officers remain at the scene while the investigation continues."