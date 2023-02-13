A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police found the body of a man at an address in Camborne.

A 57-year-old died at the scene and his death is being treated as unexplained. His next of kin have been informed.

Police arrived in the St Martins Crescent area of Camborne on Saturday 11 February at around 3.15pm.

A guard was stationed there until Sunday evening while officers carried out enquiries.

The man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.