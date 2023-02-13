A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 60s was found dead at a property in a small town in West Devon.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall were called to a property in the area of North Tawton shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday 11 February.

On arrival, a woman in her 60s was found dead. Enquiries are ongoing to locate her next of kin.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector James Dowler, from the Major crime Investigation Team said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages and there are a number of enquiries still ongoing.

"As such, a scene guard remains in place at this time.

“We can reassure the public that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“I would ask the public not to speculate about this incident or the circumstances on social media.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting log 382 11/2/23.

Information can also be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.