A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Totnes.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the A385 Brutus Bridge yesterday (12 February).

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 4:10pm to reports of a crash between a Daihatsu Terios and a man.

Devon Air Ambulance and the ambulance service also attended the scene.

The pedestrian was a man in his 30s from Totnes and he sustained serious head injuries.

He was flown to Derriford Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed for around 10 hours for police to carry out an examination of the scene.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 and quote log 557 of 12/02/23.