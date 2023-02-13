A woman has been left with serious injuries after she was hit by a Volkswagen Transporter in Brixham.

Police were called to Burton Street just before 6.30pm last Tuesday (7 February).

The pedestrian was badly injured and was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

The road was closed for almost five hours and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and how the pedestrian came to be injured.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and for anyone who has dashcam of the incident to get in touch either on their website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 0685 of 7 February.