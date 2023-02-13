A search is underway for a group of teens following thousands of pounds worth of graffiti damage to a Bristol roundabout.

Between Wednesday 11 and Monday 23 January, and then again on Saturday 4 February, a group of teenagers were seen graffitiing the walls at the Bear Pit - also known as St James Barton Roundabout.

Avon and Somerset Police has released CCTV images in the hope of identifying those pictured.

Avon and Somerset Police has released CCTV images in the hope of identifying those pictured. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 5223027797. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Inspector Richard Jones said: "Criminal damage is a mindless act and we will pursue offenders.

"There is a big difference between legal street art which is designed to brighten and inspire a community, and illegal graffiti which only damages the area.

"We are keen to speak to the people photographed as we believe they have important information which will aid our investigation."

Councillor Kye Dudd, Cabinet Member with responsibility for waste and graffiti, said: "Too many walls and structures in Bristol are now blighted by illegal graffiti which costs the council and other property owners hundreds of thousands of pounds every year to clean.

"Last year alone, the Big Tidy removed 1,500 tags.

"It really is not OK for people to feel that they can commit criminal damage in the Bearpit or anywhere else in our city for that matter.

"Like all decent Bristolians, we know that this behaviour is unacceptable and want it to stop."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 5223027797.