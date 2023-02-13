Sir Rod Stewart is set to kick off his latest tour with a headline show in Devon.

The Maggie May singer will playing at Plymouth Argyle's Home Park stadium on Saturday 24 June.

It's the second time the legendary musician will have played Home Park after packing out the stadium in 2016.

After playing Plymouth, Rod's Global Hits Tour will continue across the UK, including a stop at Bristol's Badminton Estate in Worcester Park.

The Plymouth venue will also host Kiss on 3 June as part of their End Of The Road tour, as well as Muse, who are bringing their Will Of The People world tour at the stadium on 27 May.

Speaking about the run of dates, Mr Stewart said: "My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world.

"I'm impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues - football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We'll all be dancing under the stars."

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday 14 February, before going on general sale on Friday 17 February.

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted: