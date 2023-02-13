The Somerton and Frome MP has hit back and denied three separate allegations about his finances that were reported in the Sunday Times Newspaper.

In a written statement for ITV West Country David Warburton said: “It appears the extraordinarily enthusiastic smear campaign against me continues.

"My private banking arrangements are a personal matter and I consider these unfounded allegations a serious intrusion, and omitting to add the fund donation to my register of interests according to my instruction has since been requested.”

One of the allegations in the newspaper said that Mr Warburton had failed to register a £25m donation from a supporter in 2019.

The MP says he asked for that donation to be recorded officially in Parliament's Register of Member's Interests at the time and has now requested the register be updated.

One of the other allegations relates to financial loan. Whilst the final accusation is around whether the MP needed to declare a stake in a company he had been involved in.

With these latter two allegations Mr Warburton insists they are a "personal matter" and the allegations are "unfounded".

David Warburton is already under investigation by Parliaments Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme after an allegation of sexual harassment was made against him by a Westminter staffer last April.

He has always denied any wrongdoing but has had the Conservative Whip suspended ever since.

It means he is still a sitting MP but sits as an Independent and hasn't been seen on the Parliamentary estate ever since.

It is convention that MPs under those kinds of investigations don't attend Parliament whilst the investigation plays out.

Therefore, the MP hasn't spoken in the House of Commons since January 2022 and hasn't voted in the Commons since the 28th March 2022.

Mr Warburton has been the MP for Somerton and Frome since the 2015 General Election.