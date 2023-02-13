Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the startling murmuration raced overhead

A photographer from Cornwall was left 'frozen to the ground' after getting caught in the middle of a starling murmuration.

Peter Glaser who had been visiting Davidstow, said he was tempted to run for cover when he saw the incredible scene.

He described the "dancing animals" as looking like a "solid black wall".

Glaser has almost given up on seeing a murmuration but said the adrenaline rush topped all his expectations.

Peter said: "I was frozen to the ground, despite being tempted to dive for cover (there was of course none!).

"I was confronted by a solid black wall of starlings heading directly for me from the horizon, skimming the moorland grass, the leading birds split around me as the full murmuration raced past".

Why do starlings murmurate?

According to the RSBP there are many reasons why starlings murmurate. Mainly it is for protection from predators such as peregrine falcons as they find it much harder the target one bird in the middle of a hypnotising flock of thousands.

The conservation charity said: "They also gather to keep warm at night and to exchange information, such as good feeding areas.

"They gather over their roosting site, and perform their wheeling stunts before they roost for the night."

Some murmurations can contain as many as 100,000 birds. The best time to see a murmuration is in the early evening just before dusk.