A seal has been spotted "riding the waves in a kayak" by a local resident in Devon.

The seal has been seen by several residents climbing onto kayaks and boats near Hannaford's Quay in Topsham in the last few weeks.

Today (14 February) it was spotted more than 10 miles from the river's mouth in Exmouth.

John Bryant, a Biosciences Professor at the University of Exeter, is one of the local resident who has regularly seen the seal.

He was able to capture the unique moment the mammal jumped onto the kayak.

Professor Bryant said: "The seal has been seen fairly regularly in this part of Topsham for the past few weeks."

The adorable seal aboard the kayak Credit: Twitter: @JohnBryant1404

The professor said he has regularly spotted the sea mammal in the area Credit: Twitter: @JohnBryant1404

He added: "At around high tide it often clambers onto a moored kayak.

"On this occasion, I just happened to be walking past with my camera at the right moment.

"Seeing seals this far up river is unusual - and its behaviour of clambering onto the kayak is amusing and unexpected."

