Dad who shook baby son to death jailed for seven years

A man has been jailed for seven years after shaking his baby son to death.

Marcus Carter admitted the manslaughter of his 10-week-old son and has been sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (14 February).

The court heard police were called to a property in Easton on 19 August 2020 amid concerns for the welfare of Carter's son.

The baby boy was taken to hospital but died 11 days later.

Carter initially denied being responsible for his son’s death, lying to police at the time of the incident and in subsequent police interviews.

It was only after being made aware of the expert medical evidence detectives had obtained, that he acknowledged that his actions led to his son’s death.

The 43-year-old, of Burns Road in Walsall, was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison by The Honourable Mrs Justice Hill.

In a victim impact statement, the baby’s mother said: “These last years have been nothing but a living nightmare. It has been torture.

“My heart aches every day and the pain is unbearable.”

She also said: “[His] life has been stolen from him. He was just 10 weeks old when he died.

“He has been robbed of a chance to grow up, have a childhood, go to school and university, have a first girlfriend, become a father and experience life itself.

“I have been robbed of the chance to mother him, care for him and love him.”

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Doxsey, the senior investigating officer, said: “This is a truly tragic case and our hearts go out to the young boy’s mother and family.

“The force that Carter used, for whatever reason, was completely disproportionate and led to his catastrophic injuries.

"He refused to accept his role in what happened for more than two years, until faced with the overwhelming medical evidence, and other evidence gathered from witnesses and CCTV footage.

“It is of small comfort to the boy’s family that they do not have to sit through a trial which would undoubtedly have caused them even more distress.

“They wanted Carter most of all to tell them what he did that day, and why he shook the boy with such force.

“He has not yet done so in any detail, but we hope that today is a key step towards him accepting responsibility for his actions, and the young life that he took away.”