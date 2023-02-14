A police boss has spoken out after dozens of misogynistic comments were left on a photo of two female police officers.

Devon and Cornwall Police posted updates about the two police officers throughout their shift on the weekend to show how much demand they face.

While some people commented positively, others were quick to post sexist and misogynistic comments below.

“You couldn’t honestly send these two to an emergency. One drunk fella could step on them by mistake let alone a criminal attempting to flee from a crime. So then you’d need to call male backup, taking twice the amount of officers on one call," one commented said.

Another added: “They couldn’t arrest a drunk squirrel.”

One person suggested two female officers should "never be able to work together" because they "can be overpowered far too easily".

Another comment said: “Get on Only Fans, get that ridiculous lying uniform off.”

“I wouldn’t mind the one on the left, I’d happy let her put the handcuffs on," one person wrote.

One person said: "They can arrest me anytime.”

Another added: “Damn, I’m almost ready to admit to a number of crimes I committed in Plymouth recently.”

In response, Chief Constable Will Kerr said the comments "bring into focus the issue of misogyny within our society".

In a statement, he said following the officers on their shift reflected an ongoing desire from the public to hear more about the realities of police work.

“The two officers crewed together were female, which is commonplace, however, this sparked some negative feedback from social media users.

"While the posts received a largely positive reaction from our communities, those comments were somewhat tarnished by numerous sexualised comments made towards the two female officers, and some calling into question their physical ability to do the job because they were female.

"Such views are disappointing to read in the 21st century. My officers, whether male or female, are all equipped and able to fight crime and keep the public safe.

"Sexualised comments addressed to officers going about their job is unacceptable."

Women make up 35.3% of the police officers in Devon and Cornwall. Chief Constable Kerr said: "Women’s advancement in policing, and improving their representation, has been vital in positively changing our culture in policing, and it is reassuring to see that representation increasing.

“The comments bring into focus the issue of misogyny within our society, which can be seen, heard, and felt, in almost every walk of life and in every organisation. Sadly, policing is no exception, including my own organisation.

"Standards and behaviours in policing are currently under intense scrutiny- and rightly so. We continue to shape our force, ensuring that behaviours are of the highest standards, but still have a way to go. However, we all have a responsibility to challenge misogyny and be a society that doesn’t look the other way.”