Watch Ross Arnott's report

Families say they have lost all hope due to fears a 'vital' SEND centre in South Gloucestershire could close if proposed council budget cuts go ahead.

The Access Centre at Chipping Sodbury Secondary School helps to integrate students who need special educational support in to school environments.

For years, it has helped dozens of pupils gain an education with specialist staff and support in place.

But the school and families say its future is now under threat if proposed budget cuts go ahead.

For one family, mum Tara and her Year 9 daughter Mimi, the news has been very hard to take.

Tara Jepson says that the centre has been a lifeline for her family.

"You couldn't ask for more than your child being happy at school and after years of being taught in a corridor it has been revelation for us that Mimi has been able to be in classes here," Tara said.

"It took a long time to sink in when we heard that provision was going to go and it was something that we are devastated by."

"The Access Centre for me is one of the best things that has ever happened in my academic life," Mimi who has autism continued.

"There are kids in the centre like me who have only just started and they need a place to go to school and they can't have it if it is closed."

The Access Centre could close if proposed budget cuts go ahead.

The school's centre is incredibly popular with families who have a child that may need extra support.

For some it is the light at the end of a tunnel when they are picking a secondary school when they come to the end of the journey at primary.

Sian Clark was expecting her daughter Sophie to start in September but if the cuts go ahead, that will now not be able to happen.

"I had heard loads of positive things and I went to visit it with my husband and when I walked in I knew straight away that if my daughter had any hope of being in any school then it was the place," she explained.

"The hope that we had felt like it was just being taken away. We can't begin to tell you how disappointed we are with it.

"We haven't even built up the courage to tell our daughter yet, she still thinks she is going to school here at the Access Centre.

"These are children we are dealing with, these are children's lives potentially being cut off before they have had a chance to grow."

South Gloucestershire Council have said that funding for the centre was offered but that the Athelstan Trust, the organisation that manages the school, made the decision to 'cease the provision'.

“The current service level agreement for the Access Centre at Chipping Sodbury School comes to an end in June 2024 and the academy trust has taken the decision not to renew the agreement," a council spokesperson said.

"We are aware this is extremely disappointing for the parents and carers of young people affected by their decision.

"Young people currently in years 10 and 11 will continue their education at Chipping Sodbury School until the end of their secondary education and we will work with parents and the School to identify appropriate placements and ensure a smooth transition into suitable schools for those young people in years 7, 8 and 9.

“The funding allocation is still above the national average, and we believe it would be possible to maintain the Access Centre provision at Chipping Sodbury school. This is based on comparisons we carried out with other Local Authorities and that overall funding for education will increase significantly next year."

Chipping Sobdury School's Access Centre has been described as a 'lifeline' by families.

The trust though said the budget cuts, that they say would have seen the funding go from £40,000 to just £15,000 per pupil, meant that it was unable to continue offering the service to families.

In a letter to parents and guardians affected the headteacher of the school, Ms Katherine Turner said: "When the Access Centre opened, each student was funded at approximately £40k plus place led and notional funding per student.

"This figure has not improved at all despite rising costs over the past few years and now there is a significant and increasing cut in funding for each student. For example, we have the situation whereby the funding is well below £15k plus place led and notional funding per student which is not sufficient to run the Access Centre as is required to meet the needs of our students.

"I appreciate this is not what you wish to hear and we will offer opportunities for you to come into school early in the New Year to discuss this further should you wish to do so.

"Should the position of the Local Authority change, I will be in touch to up-date you. I am sorry for any distress this will cause you and your family."

The budget will be put before full council this week.