A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was found injured at a library in Devon.

A police cordon was set up around Torquay Library in Lymington Road after police received reports of a disturbance at around 1pm yesterday (13 February).

A man was found with a number of injuries to his head and neck, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Jonathan Simpson, 40 and of no fixed abode, has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

He is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today.

