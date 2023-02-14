Man charged with attempted murder after person found with head and neck injuries at Torquay Library
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was found injured at a library in Devon.
A police cordon was set up around Torquay Library in Lymington Road after police received reports of a disturbance at around 1pm yesterday (13 February).
A man was found with a number of injuries to his head and neck, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He was taken to hospital for further treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Jonathan Simpson, 40 and of no fixed abode, has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.
He is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today.
