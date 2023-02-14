A man is due in court after a crash which left one woman dead and another in critical condition.

A young boy also sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the crash near Beaminster in Dorset.

Shane Bovey has now been charged with eight offences, including causing death by dangerous driving and making threats to kill.

Dorset Police were called to the A3066 Main Road in Mosterton shortly after 8pm on Wednesday (8 February).

The incident involved a blue Mercedes and three pedestrians who were all flown to the hospital by air ambulance.

A woman in her 40s died in hospital the day after the crash while a woman in her 20s remains in critical condition.

A young boy sustained serious injuries that are not life-threatening.

Dorset Police arrested 40-year-old Bovey, who is from Yeovil, on suspicion of driving offences and he was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision, causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured, causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed, aggravated vehicle taking and making threats to kill.

He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court today (14 February).

