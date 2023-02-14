Swimmers are being warned not to go into the water at a popular Devon beach after a man was bitten by a seal.

The swimmer suffered injuries to his leg and required hospital treatment.

It has led to signs being placed by conservation charity The Seal Project at Fishcombe Cove in Torbay which advise people not to go into the water following the "rare" attack.

The warning urges the public "to stay out of the water at this location for the time being" for their own safety.

A spokesperson for The Seal Project said: "We acted in response to an incident between a swimmer and a seal.

"At their request, we have asked swimmers to be cautious at this time.

"We put signs on the access points to the beaches concerned as not everyone uses social media.

"We would be failing ourselves, wild swimmers, and the seals, if we did not make people aware of this.

"We do our very best as a small charity to educate people about these amazing, but wild marine mammals whom we are incredibly fortunate to see around our shores."

Steve Hussey from Devon Wildlife Trust added that the attack was a "rare occurrence".

He said: "Atlantic grey seals are common around the coasts of the South West and for the most part happily coexist with people on and in the water.

"However, they are large, mobile creatures and people should exercise caution around them, just as they should around any large animal.

"In this specific case, the best advice is to heed local notices posted by The Seal Project.

"In other locations then I would say don’t approach seals in the water."