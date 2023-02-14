Dartmoor Zoo is once again offering people the chance to name a cockroach in honour of their ex to mark Valentine's Day.

Zoo staff hope to help people get rid of "negative energy" by naming one of the insects in honour of someone else - whether someone special or someone not so special from your past.

For a £5 donation, people who take part will also receive a certificate they can keep featuring the chosen name.

A spokesperson from the zoo said: "If you have bitterness in your heart or unresolved anger towards an ex, a boss, or whoever has been a thorn in your side, this is the perfect opportunity to channel those feelings and get rid of any negative energy."

The proceeds will go towards caring to provide for the Zoo's animals and supporting conservation efforts.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...