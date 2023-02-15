An animal charity which rescued three pregnant mares from an abandoned barn have been forced to put down one of their foals after its health deteriorated.

HorseWorld, on the outskirts of Bristol, saved the heavily pregnant mothers in 2021 after they were found in a "horrific" condition in an abandoned barn.

Staff say they were "desperately malnourished" and "riddled with lice".

Soon after being rescued by the charity and brought to their barn, one of the mares gave birth to a premature foal, who they named Thor.

The other mare saved by the team also gave birth to a foal, named Ginny.

They were described as "miracle fouls" after being born with weakened immune systems due to their mums' malnourishment.

Charity staff thought they had started to see the health of both youngsters improve, however they have now been forced to put one of the foals, Thor, down after his health deteriorated.

Thor was treated by vets at the charity for more than a year before he died. Credit: HorseWorld

HorseWorld’s Head of Welfare, Sarah Hollister, said: "It’s always heart breaking to lose any of our HorseWorld family, but with such a special young horse, who we all thought was on the road to recovery it is just devastating.

"Ginny and Thor had been on such a remarkable journey together and we were really hoping they both had a long and happy life to look forward to but sadly for Thor, the neglect his mother had suffered whilst pregnant had set his tiny body up for a battle he couldn’t win.

"His health suddenly took a turn for the worse and blood tests revealed his digestive system was failing fast.

"We are battling to save Ginny who’s health has also been hugely affected by the terrible neglect her mother suffered", Sarah said.

"We were hoping that this little filly would have her whole life to look forward to but we are facing an uncertain future for her."