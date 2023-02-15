A family has paid tribute to their "beautiful daughter and sister" who was killed in a car crash in Somerset.

Jade Randall, who was 30, died after a single-vehicle crash on Wellow Road, near Peasedown St John on 13 February.

In a statement, her family described her as a "fiercely loyal friend" who was loved by many.

“We have lost our beautiful daughter and sister, taken far too soon", the statement read.

"She was the most fiercely loyal friend who will continue to be loved by so many. Goodnight Jade. We will love and miss you for the rest of our lives."

Avon and Somerset Police want anyone with information about the crash to contact them, quoting reference 5223035947.