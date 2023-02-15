A 69-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman in a Dartmoor village.

Stephen Parsons, of Cadditon Farm, Bondleigh, near North Tawton, is accused of murdering Erica Parsons, who was in her 60s, on Saturday 11 February.

Police said they were called to an address in the village of Bondleigh shortly after 12.30pm that day and found a woman's body inside.

Parsons appeared before Judge Robert Linford who was sitting in Truro Crown Court today.

The white-haired and bearded defendant appeared over a video link from Exeter Prison.

He was remanded in custody and was told his next appearance will be on March 16 for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Exeter Crown Court.

Parsons was told that he may go on trial at Bristol Crown Court in August.