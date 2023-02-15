Play Brightcove video

Watch Harry's surprise proposal to his now fiancée in the Tottenham Hotspurs changing room

A man from Wiltshire surprised his wife-to-be with a proposal in the changing room of her favourite football club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Grewal, who lives in Royal Wootton Bassett, visited the north London club on Valentine's Day with his now fianceé, Maxine Lane, for an experience day.

When looking around the changing room, life-long Spurs fan Maxine was surprised by a shirt hung up in between players Arnaut Danjuma and Cristian Romero, reading ‘will you marry me?’

The proposal, which was caught on camera, shows the moment Harry surprised Maxine and got down on one knee.

The couple first met 18 years ago and now have a son, Daya, and a daughter, Prisha, together who were on the tour with them.

The special moment was a result of months of planning after Harry gave Maxine tickets for the stadium tour for her birthday in December.