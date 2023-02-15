A bungalow in Cornwall has been "totally destroyed' by the fire yesterday (14 February).

Fire crews were called to the property on Fir Close in Helston at around 3.30pm. Photos shared after the incident show the devastation caused by the blaze.

Crews had to use "aggressive firefighting tactics" to stop the fire from developing too rapidly.

No casualties were reported, according to Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews had to use "aggressive firefighting tactics" to stop the blaze from developing too quickly Credit: Tolvaddon Community Fire Station

A statement from the fire service said: "Fire crews from Falmouth, Tolvaddon, Helston, Penzance and Mullion are on scene at a fire involving a detached bungalow, measuring about 12 metres by eight metres.

"A conservatory has been totally destroyed and the fire has spread to the bungalow and roof.

"Firefighters, some wearing breathing apparatus, are using two hose reels, a safety jet and a fire hydrant to extinguish the fire and prevent fire spread."

Tolvaddon Community Fire Station added: "Red watch, Tolvaddon were first to attack on this house fire today, and used aggressive firefighting tactics to prevent the fire spreading throughout the property. Everyone was out safely prior to our attendance."