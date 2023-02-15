Police had to be called to a McDonald's restaurant in Devon when a group of people refused to leave and became threatening.

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an investigation after the disturbance at the McDonald's branch in Eastern Avenue, Barnstaple, on Monday (13 February).

Police were called at around 8pm when a group of four people were refusing to leave and making threats.

The group eventually left but staff at the restaurant called police. Officers searched the area and located the group.

Four males, aged 16 or younger, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

One individual was further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, assault on an emergency worker and possession of cannabis and a public order offence.

Another individual was further arrested on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker.

They have since been bailed until 9 May.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 50230036129.