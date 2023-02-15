Police should check people's social media activity for any hint of 'violent or illegal behaviour' or 'emotional volatility' before deciding whether to grant a gun licence, a court has heard.

Under new guidance drawn up by the Home Office, firearms licensing teams should try to establish whether an applicant is 'openly and repeatedly expressing views, or sympathising with views, which may suggest that their access to firearms would be inappropriate or unsafe'.

The guidelines, updated earlier this month, were explored during the inquest into the shooting in the Keyham area of Plymouth in 2021.

A Home Office document says: "Police forces must respect the individual’s right to freedom of speech, but if there is any indication of a possible propensity to violence, illegality or emotional volatility, these should be considered by the police when considering whether the applicant is fit to hold a firearms certificate."

The court has previously heard that in the months leading up to the Keyham tragedy, gunman Jake Davison had been making videos talking about incel culture; researching serial killers and mass shootings; and posting online about his deteriorating mental and physical health and anger.

Police did not carry out any checks of Davison's online presence before granting his licence in 2017 or when returning his gun in 2021.

There are some concerns that people may be able to avoid scrutiny by using aliases or pseudonyms.

The guidance says police may carry out a more in-depth investigation of someone's social media activity through use of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers (RIPA) act, or similar legislation.

The National Police Chief's Council is said to be working on developing a new national strategy to help police forces carry out such checks.

The inquest continues.