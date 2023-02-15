A 70-year-old man has died after suffering a suspected heart attack while walking on Dartmoor.

Emergency services arrived to moorland on Hart Tor yesterday afternoon (14 February) where they found the man had died.

A Dartmoor Search and Rescue team was called by paramedics at around 2pm to help recover his body.

A spokesperson from the rescue team said they were called by ambulance crews who needed help moving the man over the rough moorland.

"It is believed that the gentleman who sadly died at Hart Tor yesterday suffered a massive heart attack. He was aged 70," they said.

"Ambulance personnel attended and confirmed he was deceased and then requested our assistance in recovering him from the moor.

"We recovered him back to the care of undertakers. Our thoughts with family & friends at this sad time," they added.