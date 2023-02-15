A woman has died after a crash near Peasedown St John in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Wellow Road just after 7.45am yesterday morning (14 February).

Officers found a silver VW Polo had left the road.

Initial investigations suggest the single-vehicle collision happened after 10.40pm on Monday 13 February.

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers say their thoughts are with the victim's family and they are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

Police now want to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with their enquiries.

You can contact the police by calling 101, giving the reference 5223035947.