The owner of a car body shop near Yeovil has been left "devastated" after a fire completely destroyed his workshop.

Max Gunter says he couldn't believe his eyes when he arrived to his workplace in Chilton Cantelo in the early hours of 11 February to find his building had been engulfed in flames.

The fire, which is believed to have started in a catering trailer, is being investigated as arson, Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed.

Max, the owner of Mtech Paintwurx South West, says he has lost his customers' vehicles and car parts in the blaze as well as vital equipment and tools, worth around £40,000 in total.

He says he fears his insurance won't cover the costs of the equipment he lost in the blaze, so may have to start again from nothing.

Max says he's lost around £40,000 worth of vital equipment in the blaze Credit: Yeovil Fire Station

"I've never gone through anything like this in my life. I've lost everything", Max told ITV News West Country.

"I was alerted by my landlord who rushed over to my house and woke me up.

"A vehicle parked next to our building was on fire, which meant our building caught on fire. Because of the lack of water they weren't able to get on top of the fire quick enough."

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "We carried out an investigation, alongside crime scene officers from the police.

"The conclusion of that investigation is that the fire was started deliberately."

Speaking about the moment he arrived at the business park after the fire, Max said: "I couldn't believe the devastation that happened to the building.

"It was just a horrible sight with the fire brigade and police and all the other business owners down there. I was one of the last to be informed.

"Getting down there to see what could've been stopped, it was horrible, it was really bad.

"My big worry is to get the customers their vehicles back and if I can get any tools or anything back through it then that would be the ideal situation and getting the business back up and running so I'm earning some money again."

The fire broke out in the early hours of 11 February Credit: Yeovil Fire Station

"The customers' cars is what matters most though because it's something I was in control of at the time.

"I have a duty to protect them if I can."

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said officers are reviewing CCTV in the area and conducting witness and house-to-house enquiries as part of their investigation into the fire.

“If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious, or have any information, and have not yet spoken to police, please call 101 and quote reference 5223033580", they said.

A GoFundMe page has been started by Max's family to support him as he rebuilds his business.