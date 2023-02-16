Redruth's famous train station cat has died unexpectedly after being rushed to the vets.

Hector first started wandering the platforms ten years ago, in 2013 and would make regular visits to the ticket office for naps.

The grey and white cat became a regular at the station, greeting passengers and amassing a huge following on social media over the years.

His death was announced yesterday (15 February).

The post online reads: "We knew he had a heart murmur and the vets believe it was his poorly heart that unfortunately gave up.

"We will be having him cremated and he will sit under his picture forever.

"Thank you so much for all the well wishes it’s really appreciated."

People have been sharing their pictures and memories of Hector.

Paul Woolga said: "Such sad news. I looked out for him every day I used the train and never failed to be amused by the sight of him sprawled out on the waiting room sofa."

Linda Johns said: "He made a difference for so many that came into contact with him and he will be missed by so many. Most importantly, he knew love!"

Emma Beever added: "We were only having a cuddle with him on Sunday morning. He was purring away while sat on my knee. Bless him."

Verity Semmens said: "I am so sad to read this, was praying he would be ok. He was a beautiful boy and such a character. Rest in peace little one and thank you for the joy you gave to us all."

British Transport Police also added their own tribute, tweeting: "Our thoughts are with everyone at Redruth Station today, after our friend Hector the Station Cat sadly passed away."