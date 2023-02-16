A former Devon and Cornwall police officer has appeared in court charged with making indecent images of children.

John Bramwell pleaded not guilty to two charges under the Protection of Children Act when he appeared before Exeter Magistrates Court.

The 53-year-old, of Causey Gardens, Exeter, elected trial by jury at Exeter Crown Court and his case was adjourned until 17 March. He was granted bail.

The alleged offences involving 47 images were said to have been carried out between September and October 2021.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Branwell was a sergeant at the time of the alleged offences but no longer works for the force.