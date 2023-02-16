Jurors in the Plymouth shooting inquest must decide whether Devon and Cornwall Police 'failed to protect' the victims by allowing the killer to legally own a shotgun.

After 20 days of evidence, Coroner Ian Arrow gave the jury, made up of 11 people, a lengthy list of issues to address this morning (16 February).

They were told they must record that the five victims were 'unlawfully killed', and provide a 'brief narrative' about how Jake Davison came to be in lawful possession of the weapon, and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Sketch of Senior Coroner Ian Arrow Credit: Elizabeth Cook

The issues include whether there was a failure at national level to implement the findings of a report into the Dunblane massacres in 1998; whether the training given to firearms licensing officers was sufficient; and whether police should have granted Davison's licence in 2017 despite the absence of medical information.

Jurors will also be asked whether the decision to return to the shotgun and licence in July 2021, weeks before the tragedy, was 'fundamentally flawed'; and whether there was an 'unsafe culture' in the firearms and explosives licensing unit.

They must also consider issues such as Davison's history of violence; his medical conditions; and the investigation into an incident in 2020 when he violently assaulted a teenager in a park.

Mr Arrow told the jury: 'In essence, you are here to record the key issues in the story of what was happening leading up to these deaths.'

They were told it is not their job to determine any criminal or civil liability, and they should not refer to Davison by name in their verdict.

The inquest continues.