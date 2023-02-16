A large shire horse had to be rescued from a ditch in north Devon yesterday morning (15 February).

Fire crews were called to Ashwater just after 9am to pull the horse, named Ben, out of a ditch.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service said Ben was sedated slightly before crews arrived in order to safely rescue him.

Crews from Barnstaple, Holsworthy and Clyst St George attended, and asked for a telehandler from the specialist rescue team to help.

Crews used specialist rescue equipment to safely remove Ben from the ditch Credit: Rob Cude

They worked alongside a farmer with his digger to remove some of the ditch wall and gain better access to Ben.

Rob Cude, group manager for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service, posted on social media : "A mazing effort by crews from Holsworthy, Barnstaple and Special Ops rescuing a 19 hand shire horse.

"Definitely the biggest horse I’ve been involved in rescuing - he couldn’t wait to eat grass again"

After Ben was rescued, he was checked over by the vet. Once given the all clear, he was left in the care of his owner.