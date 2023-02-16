A man and a woman have pleaded not guilty to aborting a baby and concealing the birth of a child.

Elliot Benham, 23, and Sophie Harvey, 23, appeared before Gloucester Crown Court in relation to the offences which are alleged to have taken place between 1 September and 1 December 2018.

Both denied charges of procuring a poison to cause a miscarriage, concealing the birth of a child, and intending to pervert the course of justice by disposing of the baby’s body.

Harvey also denied a charge of procuring her own miscarriage by poison.

Judge Ian Lawrie KC said a trial is expected to last at least five days and will take place at Cirencester Courthouse on 13 November.

He told the defendants: “Your trial has been fixed for 13 November.

“There is a case review date which will be heard by another judge on 12 May. You are required to attend.”

Benham and Harvey spoke only to confirm their names and replied “not guilty” to the charges against them.

Gloucestershire Police searched locations in Swindon and Cirencester as part of the investigation in September 2020.

Abortions are legal in England up to 24 weeks gestation if carried out by a registered medical practitioner, and can be carried out beyond 24 weeks in very limited circumstances.

It is alleged that in this case, the pregnancy was past 24 weeks and an abortion was not carried out by a medical practitioner.

Causing your own abortion was criminalised under the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

Benham, of Wingfield, Swindon, and Harvey, of St Mary’s Road, Cirencester, were released on conditional bail.

They will next appear before Gloucester Crown Court on 12 May.

