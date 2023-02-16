A man, aged 66, has died after being hit by a car outside a bus station in Barnstaple.

The crash, which involved the pedestrian and a Citroen Picasso, happened on Belle Meadow Road shortly after 11pm on Wednesday 15 February.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene of the crash, where the man was found with serious injuries.

He was treated by ambulance crews but died at the scene.

The road was closed for six hours while police investigated, and officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are also keen for anyone with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch here or by calling 101 quoting log 0873 of 15 February.