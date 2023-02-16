A man suffered burns to his hands and smoke inhalation following a fire in Plymouth that police believe was started deliberately.

Emergency services were called to a property on Bernice Close in the Lipson area just after 4:15pm on 2 February.

He was the only occupant of the house and was able to get himself out - but needed treatment for the injuries.

The house was badly damaged in the fire, which officers from Devon and Cornwall Police believe was probably arson.

The force is now looking to speak with anyone who may have seen other people at or near the house before the fire broke out.

If you have information you can 101 and quote the reference 50230026910.