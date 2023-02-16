A man used an e-scooter to smash a car windscreen after a crash in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police have release an image of a man they want to speak to following the incident.

Shortly before 7pm on Tuesday 20 December, a black Toyota Yaris and an e-scooter crashed in Stapleton Road.

The rider then kicked the car wing mirror and picked up the e-scooter and smashed the windscreen.

Police have described the man in the picture as slim build, about 5ft 10ins and with black facial hair.

Anyone who recognises him, or witnessed the incident, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222305580.