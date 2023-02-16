A lottery ticket worth £1million bought in North Somerset is yet to be claimed according to the National Lottery.

Players who bought tickets for the EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw on Friday 3 February are now being urged to double check their unique code, found at the bottom of their tickets.

The code for the North Somerset ticket is XFHF 13164. The ticket-holder has until 2 August to claim the prize money.

Anyone who is not in possession of their ticket but believes they have a genuine claim can write to Camelot within 30 days of the draw.

There is also another £1m ticket bought in South Ayrshire which has not been claimed yet.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “A total of 31 UK millionaires were made in the special EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw on 3 February and we’ve already started to support the 29 ticket-holders who have claimed their prizes.

“We’re now urging everyone who bought a ticket in one of these two remaining areas to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.”