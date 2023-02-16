Glastonbury Festival organisers have raised nearly £500,000 for victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake by offering a limited number of tickets for this year's sold out event.

Twenty tickets have been donated in a prize draw to raise funds, which will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee's appeal.

Each prize includes two general admission tickets to the Worthy Farm festival, which is being held on 21 until 25 June this year.

Tickets to this year's festival cost £335 - a rise of 26% on the previous year.

Many fans were left disappointed after missing out on a chance to get one, when they sold out in one hour in November.

What are the prizes for the Glastonbury prize draw?

There are ten prizes up for grabs, the festival has announced. Each of them include entry for two people plus the chance to watch a set from the viewing platform of one of the festival stages, or a chance to introduce an act onstage.

How can I enter the Glastonbury prize draw?

A CrowdFunder has been made to give people the chance to get their hands on the tickets. Organisers say hopefuls are able to enter the draw multiple times, starting at paying £20 for two entries and up to £100 for ten entries.

When will the Glastonbury prize draw end?

The prize draw is open until 12pm on 8 March. More information can be found here.

Who is performing at Glastonbury this year?

Elton John was revealed as the first headliner for Glastonbury Festival 2023.

Other stars rumoured to be performing at the event this year include the Arctic Monkeys, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls.