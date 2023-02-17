Blondie’s drummer, Clem Burke, has said the band 'will be playing' this year's Glastonbury Festival.

While being interviewed on Foxy Radio, Clem was asked about the band’s forthcoming July show in Crystal Palace.

He said: “We’re also doing Isle of Wight and we’re doing some other festivals."

Clem then went on to say: “I guess it hasn’t really been announced, the full list of artists to be playing Glastonbury, but we are going to be playing Glastonbury, so maybe you got an exclusive there.”

The interview was shared by Twitter account, The Glasto Thingy, who share rumours and information about the Festival's potential line up.

Sir Elton John was announced as the first headline act for the Festival in December

Among the other acts rumoured to perform are Harry Styles, Eminem, Arctic Monkeys and the Spice Girls.

Tickets for the festival are already sold out with the majority of acts yet to be confirmed.

Last years headliners included performers Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.

The Worthy Farm festival will take place between Wednesday 21 June and Sunday 25 June.