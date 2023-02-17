Cat found with painful flea infestation after metal rod left in leg for months

A Cornwall pet owner who left a metal rod attached to his cat's leg for weeks, after it should have been removed, has been banned from keeping animals.

Christopher James Ward, of Basett Street, Camborne, was disqualified from owning animals for five years after his pet suffered infections as well as flea infestations due to the length of time the rod was on him.

The RSPCA began an investigation after it was contacted by people with concerns about the welfare of Ward’s pet, McDonald.

The young cat who had been injured in a road accident, was found with the metal rod attached to his front right leg several weeks after it should have been replaced by vets, the RSPCA said.

Animal rescue officers visited Ward's address at West End in Redruth on 1 July and told him he must contact his vet urgently to have the device taken off and replaced.

Subsequent checks with the vets revealed that he had failed to make an appointment.

The RSPCA officer persuaded Ward to book an appointment - which he then attended on 21 April, for the device, known as a fixator, to be re-fitted.

McDonald was discharged and his owner was told to return in two days and then two weeks for a review.

The vet said they tried to reach Mr Ward numerous times, but he he failed to attend follow up appointments.

The metal rod was finally removed by vets on 7 July when Ward attended the vet practice. But vets found the dressings from surgery on 21 April still in place, as well as skin sutures, which had been due to be removed on 4 May.

In their report about McDonald's health, the vet said: “There was infection present most likely due to the extended time which the frame had been in place. Three months, rather than the initial plan of 4 to 6 weeks.

“The frame pins were bent and the cat had grown significantly in the time since placement. Fleas and flea dirt were also present and abundant.

“It is my opinion that McDonald experienced undue suffering from the owners lack of compliance with aftercare, review appointments and follow-up orthopaedic work.

“The infection around the distal pin causing pin loosening and infection would be painful, and resulted from the extended period of time over which the implants were in place. The cat was also infested with parasites, and there is no record of the owner having medicated the cat to remove them.

“The suffering McDonald experienced could have been avoided had he been presented as requested for his follow up appointments, and in the instance of the frame loosening, immediately that this occurred.”

Alongside the disqualification, Ward was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work and eight Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days when he was sentenced at Bodmin Magistrates Court on January 31. He must also pay £400 court costs.

The court heard Ward was remorseful for his actions.