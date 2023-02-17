Play Brightcove video

Police are hoping to speak to the man in the CCTV footage

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to identify after a woman was raped in Weston-super-Mare.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured, following the assault which happened at a residential property on 9 February 2022.

Officers have described the man as in his mid to late-20s, with an athletic build and short brown/ blond hair.

Detective Constable Chrissie Russell said: “The impact this awful crime has had on the victim has been significant and we’re doing everything we can to ensure she has the support she needs.

“We’ve carried out a number of enquiries as part of our investigation to date, one of which was a review of CCTV from the area.

“We’re interested in speaking to the man in the CCTV footage we’re releasing but we need the public’s help to identify him.

“If you recognise him, please get in touch.”

Anyone who may be able to help Avon and Somerset Police with their enquiries is being urged to call 101 and give the reference number 5222033603.

Information can also be passed to the force anonymously, via independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or on their website.