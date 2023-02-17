A roundabout on Clevedon seafront heavily criticised by locals has been removed and repainted - just weeks after it was first installed.

The roundabout, which locals dubbed the "crop circle’" was installed last month at the junction of The Beach, Marine Parade and Alexandra Gardens as part of controversial changes to the seafront.

But, just weeks after it first appeared, it was removed and repainted days later.

The new roundabout includes arrows around its perimeter and has also been made smaller.

The roundabout has been repainted Credit: BPM Media

This is not the first time the road markings installed as part of the scheme have had to be amended.

Markings designating parking spaces and a buffer strip for the new cycleway at Spraypoint Slope were removed last month, only to be repainted a few days later.

North Somerset Council said the markings were amended to ensure there was enough width between parked cars and the cycle lane and the changes were part of "snagging work undertaken by the contractor".

Campaigners calling for the new road layout to be reversed claim the council is "making it up as it goes along".

A Save our Seafront spokesperson said: “This is a case of more money wasted on a vanity project that no one asked for or needed that increases road safety concerns and is messing up a lovely Victorian seafront.

“The council is making it up as it goes along.”North Somerset Council leader Steve Bridger said, despite opposition, the new road layout was going to stay.A spokesperson for North Somerset Council said: "Because of the need to wait until warmer weather for the final buff surface to be applied we have added a more conventional mini roundabout to avoid any potential confusion for road users."

