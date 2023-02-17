Drivers are being told to expect delays after a crash on the A4174 near Bristol.

The collision happened between the Kingfield roundabout and Hicks Gate roundabout.

Traffic has been building in the area after the incident which was first reported at around 3.15pm.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has issued this notice: "A4174 Southbound blocked, queueing traffic due to accident from Marsham Way to A4 Bath Road."

There are long delays in the area and drivers are being urged to find alternative routes.