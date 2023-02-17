A couple from Bristol whose daughter has been diagnosed with cancer twice are fundraising and appealing for help to find a cure.

Kevin Rice and Rebecca Evans from Bristol say they are not giving up hope after four year old Raeyah was diagnosed for a second time in December despite doctors have saying there is nothing they can do.

Raeyah was first told that she had a type of kidney cancer known as a Wilms tumour in December 2021. She had a 10 hour operation to remove her kidney and growths from her lung, chemotherapy and radiotherapy to treat the aggressive cancer.

She was given the all clear a year later.

Her father Kevin said: "As you can imagine we went home and had a fantastic Christmas. A week or two after Christmas she started getting some leg pains.

"There were multiple visits to physio and the hospital.

"They said it was growing pains to start with. The pain didn't go away. They decided to take some X-rays where they found a mass of tissue on her right hip her lower spine and her right lung."

Rebecca and Kevin watch over Raeyah as she sleeps

Since then the family have been doing all they can to try and research potential treatments that may help.

Kevin added: "We have hardly slept a wink. Searching high and low.

"Every country, every city, every specialist, scientist, doctor to try and find an answer as to someone who can help her.

"As far as I'm concerned I'm not going to ascertain there's nothing."

Commenting on the support they've received Kevin said that "the level of compassion has been amazing."

The couple has also been in touch with the Bradley Lowery foundation. The charity supports families who are fundraising for treatment or equipment, which is not readily available or covered by the NHS.

Raeyah is being treated at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Kevin says currently medics are offering palliative care, but have agreed to meet to discuss whether options like stem cell therapy could work for Raeyah going forward.

A fundraising appeal has been started by a family friend to support the family in their search.

They're urging anyone with information that could help them to get in touch.