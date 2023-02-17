A Devon man was taken to hospital with injuries to his face and head after being attacked by a group of men outside a supermarket in Plymouth.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police received reports of a man being assaulted by three men at a property on Plymouth Road.

The assault then continued onto the street outside a Tesco Express. It happened at around 11.45pm on Tuesday 14 February.

The victim, a local man in his 30s, was treated at Derriford Hospital.

A 17-year-old from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

He has since been released on bail to return on Tuesday 16 May.

Police are still looking for two further suspects and are appealing for the publics help.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230037088.