Bristol City fans looking to travel to see the Club's Championship game against Sunderland have been left 'scrambling' to get to Newcastle after their flight was cancelled.

Fans were told today (17 February) their EasyJet flight would not be leaving Bristol Airport -less than a few hours before it was due to fly because of high winds and bad weather.

One Bristol City Fan was planning on flying with her friends and fellow City fans when she received the news her plane would no longer be going.

Ellie Jones was leaving her house for the airport when she got a message saying her flight had been cancelled due to bad weather.

She said: "There's no bad weather or winds here at the moment. I understand it might be worse up there but its pretty disappointing.

"I know a lot of people - City fans like myself - were going up on the flight because I spoke with them at the midweek game.

"It's really disappointing, It doesn't seem good enough to me. Now we've got to scramble about to try and make new plans.

"I've got to be at Bristol Temple Meads within the next half hour and travel all evening.

"I can't say I'm looking forward to a five hour train journey during rush hour on a Friday evening. Flying was always out first port of call. I was actually really looking forward to flying.

"But you know plan b - I don't want to miss the game and miss out on the weekend. Hopefully we'll bring the points back home but it's not been a great start."

But finding alternative travel to get to Newcastle has not been possible for everyone.

Ellie added: "People might decide not to go now because they can't afford the price of the train. The plane ticket cost £50 but the price of a single train ticket this last minute is a £110.

"There will be people that can't afford to go. What's the only option now - fill up a tank of petrol or pay a fortune to go on the train?"

EasyJet have been approached for comment.