A swan was rescued by police after it was spotted in the middle of a road in Wells.

Avon and Somerset Police say they were called on 14 February to reports that a bird was 'causing a hazard to traffic' on Queen Street in the city.

Police say the swan was handed over to the local wildlife hospital in Highbridge, Secret World, where it is getting checked over.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Police were called after a swan was reported to be causing a hazard to traffic in Wells.

"Officers were called to the junction of Broad Street and Queen Street, Wells, at about 9.15pm on Tuesday 14 February.

"The swan was handed over to Secret World to be checked over."