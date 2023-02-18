A pedestrian has been hit by a lorry near Bath, causing partial closures to busy A-roads.

The A4 Batheaston bypass between London Road in Bath and the A363 Bradford Road in Bathford has been closed.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene just before 8:45am on Saturday.

Mill Lane is also closed because of the collision.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "The road is likely to remain closed for some time and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes and follow @HighwaysSWEST for travel updates.

"If you were travelling along that stretch of road at the time and have any dashcam footage or information which could help the investigation please call 101 and give log number 309 of 18 February."