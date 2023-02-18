Update: A man has been arrested in connection to a woman's death in Exeter. ITV News has removed a photograph initially published within this article at the request of police.

Detectives say it is "vital" they trace the man pictured in the above CCTV as part of a murder investigation.

The murder probe was launched after a woman in her 70s died at Ludwell Valley Park in the Wonford area of Exeter today (Saturday 18 February).

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 4pm to reports of a serious assault. The local woman died at the scene.

The suspect remains at large and police say he could be armed and dangerous.

Officers have this evening released a CCTV still of a man they want to speak to in connection to the murder investigation.

People are being told not to approach him but to call 999 immediately if they see him. Anyone who knows who he is or has seen him today should also call 999.

Superintendent Tom Holmes said: “Cordons are in place including at Wonford Sports Centre and police units remain in the area. At this time the suspect remains at large and a major response is underway.

“Tonight we have taken the steps of releasing an image of a man we need to identify in connection to the murder investigation.

“This image was captured at 3.17pm outside Wonford Sports Centre in Exeter and it is vital that we identify this man and locate him.”

Supt Holmes added: “We believe that this man could be armed and dangerous, so we are telling the public not to approach him in any circumstances and immediately call 999 if you have seen this man.”

Police are appealing for information and would like to speak with you if you were in the Wonford area this afternoon.

If you know the identity of the man in the image, his current whereabouts, or have seen him today then call 999 immediately quoting log number 600 4 February.