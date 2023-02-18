Glastonbury Festival is currently recruiting for its 'Crew Catering' team for 2023.

A range of jobs are available to work at the sold out festival, and this is how you can get a job.

What roles can I apply for?

Chefs: This is a full-time, paid position from 26 May to 14 July. Successful applicants are expected to work prior and during the festival. The role involves catering for large numbers of people, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meals

Kitchen and service assistants: This is a full-time, paid position from 27 May to 14 July. Successful applicants will be expected to work prior and during the festival. The website states 'this is hard work, rather than just an easy way into the festival.' The role involves assisting the catering manager and chefs, such as food preparation and front of house service

Applications can be sent to crewcatering@glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

Glastonbury's website states there will be a specific campsite for employees and food, showers and washing machines are provided.

A crew welfare area will also be available.

Applications can be sent by email to crewcatering@glastonburyfestivals.co.uk or by post to Crew Catering Applications, Glastonbury Festival, Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset BA4 4BY.

The deadline is 31 March 2023.